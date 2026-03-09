West Asia conflict: With crude at $100, OMCs to face margin pressure

For the third quarter ended December 2025, the OMCs had reported strong financial performance, driven by a nearly four-fold rebound in Gross Refining Margins (GRMs) in a range between $9 per barrel and $13 per barrel. The average price of Brent crude came down from $79 per barrel in January 2025 to $62 per barrel in December 2025, leading to gains for the OMCs.
The companies witnessed growth in profit for the three-month period ended December 2025, with Indian Oil’s net profit rising six-fold to ₹13,502 crore and BPCL reporting a ₹7,545-crore profit. However, in January this year, the average price of Brent crude went up to $66 per barrel. By the time the US–Israel–Iran war began on 28 February, Brent crude was priced at $72 per barrel.