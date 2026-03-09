West Asia conflict: With crude at $100, OMCs to face margin pressure

With benchmark global crude oil prices having crossed $100 per barrel on Monday amid the historic West Asia crisis, the oil marketing companies in India are likely to face increasing margin pressure. Despite the high crude oil prices, the retail fuel prices of petrol and diesel are unlikely to be hiked in the “foreseeable future”, a top government official said today.

“OMCs are likely to face headwinds. A $10 per barrel spike in crude prices could erode marketing margins by around ₹4.5 per litre, with only partial offset from improved refining margins and possible inventory gains,” equity research firm Motilal Oswal said in a recent report. It added that propane prices have already risen by around $75 per tonne month-on-month to $600 per tonne amid ongoing supply disruptions from Saudi Arabia.

The companies witnessed growth in profit for the three-month period ended December 2025, with Indian Oil’s net profit rising six-fold to ₹13,502 crore and BPCL reporting a ₹7,545-crore profit. However, in January this year, the average price of Brent crude went up to $66 per barrel. By the time the US–Israel–Iran war began on 28 February, Brent crude was priced at $72 per barrel.

For the third quarter ended December 2025, the OMCs had reported strong financial performance, driven by a nearly four-fold rebound in Gross Refining Margins (GRMs) in a range between $9 per barrel and $13 per barrel. The average price of Brent crude came down from $79 per barrel in January 2025 to $62 per barrel in December 2025, leading to gains for the OMCs.

The retail prices of petrol and diesel currently stand at ₹94.77 per litre and ₹87.67 per litre, respectively, in Delhi, compared to ₹110.04 per litre and ₹98.42 per litre, respectively, in November 2021.

“The government had reduced the central excise duty by ₹13 per litre and ₹16 per litre on petrol and diesel, respectively, in two tranches in November 2021 and May 2022, which was fully passed on to consumers,” Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said in a written reply in Parliament in January.