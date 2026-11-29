By Muyao Shen

Binance plans to offer trading in Hong Kong-listed equities and exchange-traded funds, deepening its push into traditional finance as the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange seeks to expand beyond digital assets.

The announcement was made by Yi He, Binance’s co-chief executive officer and co-founder, at a conference in Bangkok on Sunday. She said the move was the first step in the plan to transform the crypto exchange into a platform for “all finance.”

The company’s ambitions reflect a growing push across the crypto industry into mainstream financial markets amid a prolonged downturn in digital assets. Coinbase Global Inc. and Kraken have started offering a range of product on their platforms, while Hyperliquid is known for its vision of a “house of all finance” to serve as a blockchain settlement and trading layer for all asset classes around the clock.

Binance began offering perpetual futures tied to commodities and stocks in January, adding direct trading in US-listed shares and tokenized equities in June. The company said in September that the monthly volume of perpetual futures tied to traditional assets on Binance grew about 15-fold to about $445 billion in July from $30 billion in January. “Binance started with crypto because we believed the blockchain technology could change what was possible,” He said in a release. “Today, the crypto market and traditional finance are converging — and so we’re building for how far people want to go, not just how they begin.”