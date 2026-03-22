CoinDCX founders arrested in fraud case; crypto firm flags 'impersonation'

Crypto exchange CoinDCX’s co-founders Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal were arrested on Saturday following a first information report (FIR) filed at a Mumbai police station, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to the report, the FIR was filed by a person who alleged he was defrauded of ₹71 lakh in a cryptocurrency scam.

What did CoinDCX say?

The development follows reports that the co-founders were summoned for questioning, though the company has denied any wrongdoing and said it is cooperating with authorities.

In a statement on X, CoinDCX said the FIR was “false” and that the alleged cheating occurred through a website impersonating the exchange and its founders.

“The FIR filed against our co-founders is false and filed as a conspiracy against CoinDCX by impersonators posing as Founders of CoinDCX and cheating the public at large. We have taken cognizance of the fact and published a notice to public at large on our website that CoinDCX is being targeted by fraudsters,” the company said. It added, “The entire conspiracy falsely claims that funds were transferred in cash to third party accounts which have no relation to CoinDCX. Brand impersonation and related cyber frauds are an increasing concern in India’s digital finance ecosystem, and we strongly condemn such actions.”