Crypto markets gain momentum: Bitcoin reclaims $74k, Ethereum eyes $2,300

The cryptocurrency market traded on a firm note on Monday, March 16, with major coins such as Bitcoin , and Ethereum attracting renewed buyer interest. Among other popular altcoins, BNB, XRP, Solana, Tron, Cardano, and Hyperliquid were trading higher by up to 7 per cent. Analysts said the crypto market remained stable, as investors kept a close watch on macroeconomic signals and global policy developments.

Market remains steady amid macroeconomic watch

According to Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX, the crypto market continues to demonstrate stability as investors keep a close eye on macroeconomic signals and institutional developments. Among key crypto sectors, governance tokens saw gains over the past 24 hours, with APE rising 6.32 per cent, while AI & Big Data tokens such as FET and MDT climbed 10.66 per cent and 4.48 per cent, respectively.

Shetty pointed to ongoing experiments with blockchain infrastructure by traditional financial institutions, including trials around tokenised financial assets, as a notable development. “These experiments suggest that parts of the traditional financial system are exploring how blockchain can improve settlement efficiency and transparency,” he noted. He also highlighted Bitcoin’s price stability around the $70,000 range, reflecting steady investor interest even as markets monitor global macro indicators such as inflation expectations, oil prices, and potential central bank policy actions. Recent macroeconomic commentary from policymakers has helped support sentiment and stabilise risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, he added. Bitcoin tests $74k; resistance seen near $75k Bitcoin scaled past the $74,000 mark, reaching $74,395, but was unable to maintain higher levels. At the latest check, the flagship cryptocurrency was trading up 3.2 per cent at $73,822, with a 24-hour trading volume of $35.24 billion. Over the past day, Bitcoin moved in a range of $71,282.33 to $74,395.78, while its market capitalisation rose 3.27 per cent to $1.47 trillion. Despite the recovery, BTC remains more than 41 per cent below its all-time high of $126,198, reached in October 2025.

Harish Vatnani, head of trade at ZebPay, said Bitcoin is on track for its seventh consecutive green daily candle, which would mark its strongest close since March 4. He noted that prices have held above key long-term levels, including the 200-week EMA and the previous 2021 all-time high zone of $68,300–$69,400, keeping the broader trend constructive. However, macro risks remain in focus, with WTI crude oil attempting to move back above $100 per barrel amid ongoing supply concerns. Despite the recovery, market sentiment, Vatnani believes, remains cautious, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index still in “Extreme Fear” at 16. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their first five-day inflow streak of 2026, bringing in roughly $767 million this week.

“Bitcoin is currently trading in a range of $65,000 to $75,000, with a strong support zone from $65,000 to $60,000, while resistance is seen at $75,000 and $80,000, “ said Vatnani. Ethereum outperforms; eyes on $2,300–$2,450 Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin, trading with gains of more than 7 per cent and holding above the $2,200 mark. At last check, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency was trading at $2,261, up 7.54 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $22.12 billion. Over the past day, ETH oscillated in a range of $2,087.33 to $2,274.85, while its market capitalisation rose 7.5 per cent to $273.09 billion. Ethereum remains 54 per cent below its all-time high of $4,953, reached in August 2025.