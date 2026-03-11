Crypto markets steady as Bitcoin holds near $70k; investors eye macro cues

Crypto markets showed mixed signals on Wednesday, with Bitcoin hovering near $70,150 after briefly rising above $71,700 but failing to hold the gains. Over the past 24 hours, the flagship currency has largely moved in a narrow band between $69,500 and $71,500, reflecting the absence of a decisive breakout.

Ethereum, meanwhile, held above the $2,000 mark. Among other major tokens, BNB traded near $641, while XRP hovered around $1.38. Stablecoins Tether and USD Coin remained close to parity with the US dollar. According to analysts, the muted moves across large-cap tokens suggest investors are awaiting stronger macro triggers before taking aggressive risk positions. Investors, analysts said, continued to assess derivatives positioning, macroeconomic cues, and geopolitical developments for clearer direction.

Bitcoin near $70,150; Ethereum holds above $2,000 Bitcoin briefly climbed above $71,700 but failed to sustain the level and hovered around $70,150. At last check, the digital asset was trading 0.13 per cent higher at $70,151.93, with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.77 billion. The token moved between $69,327 and $71,770 during the period, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin currently trades about 44 per cent below its October 2025 peak of $126,198 on CoinMarketCap. Ethereum, on the other hand, remained slightly under pressure but continued to trade above the $2,000 mark. The token was last seen at $2,039, down 0.45 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $22.15 billion. Over the past day, Ethereum fluctuated between $2,009 and $2,087, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Analysts weigh in According to the CoinSwitch Markets Desk, derivatives positioning still reflects a bullish tilt despite the subdued price action. “Options data indicates traders are placing more bets on prices rising than falling, with a noticeable cluster of bullish positions around $74,000. At the same time, some investors are protecting themselves against a possible drop, with downside hedges appearing near $59,000,” the desk said. It added that geopolitical developments are also drawing attention. “Reports suggest Iran has begun placing naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global oil trade. The move, along with a response from the US, has disrupted oil shipments and added volatility to global energy markets.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, said Bitcoin has been trading within a tight consolidation range after the sharp volatility earlier this week. “The asset has stabilised after briefly testing lower levels over the weekend. Traders continue to weigh institutional flows against near-term macroeconomic uncertainty. Anyhow, the broader market still lacks a decisive directional trigger,” he said. From a market-structure perspective, Subburaj noted that the $65,000–$67,000 zone remains a key near-term support area, while the $70,500–$72,000 band acts as the first meaningful resistance corridor. Market reporting has also pointed to a possible “air pocket” above the low-$72,000 region, implying that a convincing break higher could accelerate upside momentum.

He added that on-chain signals remain constructive. Analysts have reported that more than 400,000 BTC changed hands between $60,000 and $70,000 during the recent pullback, indicating that buyers were willing to accumulate during periods of weakness. “That accumulation pattern suggests a meaningful demand cluster below current levels,” Subburaj said. Network fundamentals have also remained firm. According to publicly available data, Bitcoin’s network hash rate stood at about 995 EH/s as of March 10, significantly higher than the 742 EH/s cited earlier in some reports, reflecting continued mining participation and network resilience during the consolidation phase. Institutional flows, meanwhile, have shown signs of stabilising. After a five-week stretch in which US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows of roughly $3.8 billion, recent sessions have recorded renewed buying interest. Data from Farside Investors shows net inflows of $167.1 million on March 9 and $61.1 million on March 10. While not yet a broad-based surge, Subburaj said it suggests the pace of institutional withdrawal has eased.

Investors are now closely watching upcoming US macroeconomic data, including the February CPI release on March 11, January JOLTS data on March 13, and the Federal Reserve policy meeting scheduled for March 17–18. “The question for markets is less about the starting point and more about whether incoming data strengthens or weakens the case for further easing,” Subburaj said. “For Bitcoin, the near-term picture remains balanced. The market has regained some composure, ETF flows have improved, and on-chain demand remains visible, but conviction is still likely to depend on the next set of US macro prints.” He added that macro triggers such as inflation data and the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting could introduce fresh volatility in the near term. Investors, he said, should avoid aggressive leverage and focus on disciplined accumulation strategies while the market remains range-bound.