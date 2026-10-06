Mkts post best 1-day gain in 2 months as easing crude prices lift sentiment

The Nifty and Sensex posted their strongest single-day gains in two months on Tuesday, buoyed up by expectations of healthy second-quarter earnings and a decline in Brent crude prices below the $100-per-barrel mark. Analysts said the rebound also reflected a recovery from oversold levels, while central bank policy decisions due on Wednesday could determine the market’s next move.

Banks and Reliance Industries (RIL) largely pushed the Nifty 50 up 1 per cent on Tuesday. The gains added ₹4.76 trillion to investor wealth as traders bought ahead of Wednesday’s Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy decision.

The Nifty ended 0.98 per cent higher at 22,776.1, while the Sensex gained 0.95 per cent to close at 73,067.81 on Tuesday.

Broader market indices, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250, also advanced 1.03 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively. The India Volatility Index, or Vix, cooled off by 8 per cent to 13.59, signalling some optimism on the Street. Even after a second day of gains, the Nifty is 13.6 per cent below its 52-week high of 26,373.2. RIL rose 2.7 per cent and added ₹42,763 crore in market value, the most of any stock. Together with other energy names, it accounted for about 45 points of the index’s gain. The bank stocks in the Nifty added ₹42,547 crore in market value, which works out to about 57 of the index’s 220-point gain. The Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.4 per cent, while the PSU Bank index slipped 0.1 per cent. An analyst said public-sector banks have a massive share of government bonds in their portfolios, and if interest rates rise even slightly, the value of these portfolios will fall, affecting banks’ profitability.

Traders positioned State Bank of India (SBI) options defensively ahead of the policy. Call writers added positions at the ₹960 to ₹1,000 strikes, signalling a ceiling near ₹1,000, while fresh puts were bought at ₹960 and ₹900 as a hedge against a rate-led fall. SBI closed at ₹958.75. Lokesh Manik, senior analyst at Vallum Capital, said he sees two key drivers behind the rebound. “First, we strongly believe the RBI will stay on hold, and the recent rise in bond yields has, in our view, over-discounted the possibility of a rate hike — the tail is wagging the dog. If the RBI does not validate this pricing, we could see a meaningful reversal in yields,” he said. “Second, easing crude prices and improving global risk sentiment are providing meaningful macroeconomic relief.”

Brent crude December oil futures were trading at $97.4 a barrel on Tuesday evening, down from $100.3 a barrel at Monday’s close. “Positive second-quarter updates from the consumer and banking segments, ahead of the results season, along with strength in heavyweight RIL following expectations of the launch of the Jio Platforms initial public offering around Dussehra, have supported the market,” said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental retail research at SBI Securities. Other Asian markets such as Japan gained 1.05 per cent, Hong Kong rose 1 per cent and Taiwan 0.22 per cent on Tuesday, while South Korea fell 0.89 per cent at the close.