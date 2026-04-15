'Full impact of high crude oil prices on earnings not priced in yet'

Financials and capital goods stand out as sectors with strong domestic linkages and healthy balance sheets, offering clear earnings visibility, said Nikhil Khandelwal, managing director at Systematix Group, in an email interview with Abhinav Ranjan. Retail investors, he said, are shifting towards staggered investing and are showing a preference for quality and diversified portfolios over momentum-driven bets. Edited excerpts:

Do you think markets are currently attractive? Has the worst of geopolitical shock been priced in?

Markets are at an interesting juncture, valuations have moderated but remain above long-term averages, and uncertainty is still elevated. While the immediate geopolitical shock has been priced in, the full macro impact, especially of sustained higher crude, has not yet been fully reflected in earnings.

Our analysis suggests that every $10 per barrel (bbl) increase in oil can widen India’s current account deficit (CAD) by ~30–35 basis points (bps) and push inflation higher by 20–25 bps, which could weigh on consumption and input-sensitive sectors if crude sustains in the $95–105 range. Is this the right time to rework portfolios? What should allocation look like? Yes, this is the right time to recalibrate portfolios for a more persistent macro risk environment, shifting from liquidity-driven returns to earnings durability. The focus should be on quality businesses with strong balance sheets and visibility, such as financials, capital goods, and exporters that provide natural currency hedges, while maintaining a disciplined allocation of 60–70 per cent equities, 20–25 per cent fixed income, and 5–10 per cent gold or alternatives, with an emphasis on cash flows and pricing power over aggressive beta.

How are retail investors reacting? Retail investors are responding with a greater degree of maturity and discipline in the current environment. While volatility and global developments have led to some caution and selective profit booking, participation remains resilient, supported by steady systematic inflows. There is a clear shift towards staggered investing and a preference for quality and diversified portfolios over momentum-driven bets. Overall, retail investors are less reactionary than in the past and increasingly aligned with a long-term approach, which is helping provide stability to the markets despite intermittent volatility. Can RBI’s actions stabilise markets and liquidity?

RBI has been proactive in managing currency volatility. Forex reserves remain above USD 640 billion, which provides a strong buffer for intervention. Liquidity conditions have also been actively managed, with the RBI using both FX and money market tools to prevent tightening. That said, the pressure on the rupee is largely external. India imports over 85 per cent of its crude requirement, so sustained oil strength directly impacts the currency and liquidity cycle. RBI can ensure orderly conditions, but a sustained improvement in sentiment will depend on easing global pressures, particularly oil and dollar strength. Which sectors offer earnings visibility? Can financials emerge stronger?

Sectors with strong domestic linkage and balance sheet strength offer the best earnings visibility, with financials and capital goods standing out. Financials continue to show strong traction, with system credit growth at 10+ per cent, GNPA ratios at multi-year lows of around 3 per cent, and comfortable capital adequacy supporting sustained growth. Financials are structurally better placed than in previous cycles and are likely to remain a key driver of market earnings. The capital goods sector is benefiting from a multi-year capex cycle, while selective consumption and exporters like IT and pharma add stability. In contrast, sectors with high crude linkage may face margin pressures if input costs remain elevated.

Where do you see Nifty and Sensex by the end of 2026? While near-term volatility is likely to persist, the medium-term outlook for Indian equities remains constructive. Assuming no major escalation in geopolitical risks and a relatively stable crude environment, we expect earnings growth to remain in the mid-teens, supported by domestic demand and continued inflows. In this context, we see the Nifty 50 in the range of 25,000–26,000 and the Sensex at 85,000 by the end of CY 2026. What are your plans for growth over the next 3–5 years, and how do you plan to differentiate?