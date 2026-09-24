Fund performance in focus as Tata AMC looks to add AI investment talent

Artificial intelligence (AI) is another area we are looking at. Someone who is AI-native and also brings domain expertise could be an added asset for us.

We look at the rate of change closely. Passives, for instance, have been growing very fast. The mutual fund industry has been growing at around 19 per cent, while passives have been growing at almost 27 per cent. This is one space where we have positioned ourselves quite well. Over the last two years, our passive assets under management have gone from around Rs 2,000 crore to almost Rs 20,000 crore.