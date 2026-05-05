We used the March stock market crash to deploy funds: Kashyap Javeri

Kashyap Javeri, head of research and fund manager at Emkay Investment Managers, told Nikita Vashisht in an email interview that the June and September quarters could test India Inc's resilience if commodity prices remain elevated. Edited excerpts: Despite concerns around input cost inflation and the prolonged West Asia conflict, the Q4FY26 earnings season has, so far, been relatively stable. Though corporate commentary and high-frequency indicators suggest growth has held up for now,, head of research and fund manager at Emkay Investment Managers, toldin an email interview that the June and September quarters could test India Inc's resilience if commodity prices remain elevated. Edited excerpts:

What is your reading of the Q4FY26 earnings season so far? How bad could Q1 and Q2 (FY27) be for India Inc?

So far, the revenue, Ebitda, and PAT growth for Nifty50 companies (54 percent of market cap) has been in line with market expectations, at 13 per cent, 9 per cent, and 8 per cent, respectively.

As far as April is concerned, many payment indicators suggest that growth has sustained at least for now. However, our conversation with the corporate sector suggests that certain commodities have seen sharp upswings in prices (especially those directly or indirectly linked to crude). We need to wait and watch the outcome of the ceasefire talks to see if stability reverts. Did you deploy cash in the April rally? Which themes are on your radar for further investment? We did deploy some cash during the March crash. Our key themes remain the same – auto ancillaries, CDMO Pharma, and capital goods.

Which positions/investment calls in your portfolio make you uncomfortable? And one trade you regret missing? We buy stocks after rigorous analysis of both promoter/management pedigree (objectively, not subjectively) and company financials/performance. Hence, for most of our investment calls, we rarely have regrets regarding our positions. There may be cases where the delivery of numbers gets delayed due to exogenous circumstances beyond anyone's control, but the companies inherently cannot be a source of regret. Is the market still relying more on 'narratives' than 'fundamentals'? Over the past few weeks, the market has been relying on three things: (1) an assumption that the Strait of Hormuz will open up in the near future and not remain closed for months; (2) the flow of money on the domestic side has been very robust – SIP for March 2026 at over $3.2 billion and lump-sum flows of almost ₹54,000 crore, of which a large part also went to SMID funds; (3) valuations for Indian markets in general have seen decent time and value correction – even if Nifty 50 earnings remain flat this year (which is not our view) -- and may look like 21-22x TTM earnings in FY27.

All three put together have provided support to the market. Can we say the market has completely written off Indian IT stocks? IT stocks have the ability to provide 10-12 per cent earnings CAGR. However, we believe this growth could be back-ended, starting in FY28 when more and more AI-related projects come to Indian IT companies. Meanwhile, for most IT companies, the dividend yield itself ranges between 4-6 per cent, providing a cushion on the downside. If markets were to stay range-bound for 12 months, what strategy would you suggest investors use? It’s a cliché but I still want to repeat this: time in the market is more important than timing the market. More often than not we have seen clients waiting on the sidelines for a correction, and when that actually happens they get even more afraid.