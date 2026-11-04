Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX, told Abhinav Ranjan in an email interview that for Bitcoin, $90,000 is a recovery reference and $100,000 remains a possible upside outcome if sustained spot buying and ETF demand continue. "For Ether, we can expect $2,535 as a recovery reference and the 200-day moving average near $2,160 as a longer-term support," he said. Edited excerpts: It has been a challenging Samvat 2082 for most asset classes, including cryptocurrency , founder, WazirX, told Abhinav Ranjan in an email interview that for Bitcoin, $90,000 is a recovery reference and $100,000 remains a possible upside outcome if sustained spot buying and ETF demand continue. "For Ether, we can expect $2,535 as a recovery reference and the 200-day moving average near $2,160 as a longer-term support," he said. Edited excerpts:

How do you see India's crypto market growing over the next two to three years?

We expect India's crypto market to broaden over the next two to three years, with growth coming from smaller cities, better-informed retail participation and products that make research and compliance easier. India remains a substantial market: Chainalysis's 2026 adoption index places it sixth overall and second in total flows. Globally, the opportunity is also broadening beyond trading. Stablecoins, payments and tokenised assets are expanding the ways blockchain can be used. Chainalysis estimates that global on-chain economic activity declined just 1.6 per cent in the year ended June 2026, despite a roughly 50 per cent market capitalisation drawdown during that period. India's ability to participate in these developments will depend on clear rules and commercially viable use cases. The pace will depend on policy and execution. More proportionate taxation, clearer operating rules, reliable banking access and stronger security can help turn existing interest into sustained activity on compliant Indian platforms.

Are Indian crypto investors returning to the market after the sharp slump from record highs? What trends are you seeing in investor participation? We are seeing renewed participation. On WazirX, between July and September 2026, active traders more than doubled. From November 2025 to September 2026, unique depositors increased approximately 79 per cent, while average monthly trades per active trader doubled. Around 95 per cent of post-restart trading activity came from returning users. That tells us existing customers are engaging again. There is continued participation despite volatility and selective diversification beyond Bitcoin and Ether. Sustained net deposits, repeat participation and a more balanced tax framework could help make engagement more durable.

What levels do you expect Bitcoin and Ethereum to reach by the end of 2026? What key factors could drive their prices up or down? For Bitcoin, $90,000 is a recovery reference and $100,000 remains a possible upside outcome if sustained spot buying and ETF demand continue. For Ether, we can expect $2,535 as a recovery reference and the 200-day moving average near $2,160 as a longer-term support. For Bitcoin, we would watch the persistence of ETF flows and other spot demand. For Ether, we would additionally assess network usage, staking demand, competition and how effectively activity across Ethereum and its scaling networks translates into demand for ETH.

For both assets, easier financial conditions, sustained institutional buying and stronger spot demand would support prices. Sticky inflation, higher yields, a stronger dollar, geopolitical shocks and excessive leverage could weigh on them. Rising security concerns around crypto custody could also affect investor sentiment. How have futures trading, Gen Z participation and city-wise trading trends evolved? What are Indian crypto investors prioritising today? Three developments stand out: rapid Futures growth, younger new entrants and broad participation beyond the metros. WazirX publicly launched Futures in May 2026, following early access. Monthly Futures volume increased 243 per cent between July and September. Gen Z accounted for 72 per cent of new WazirX investors in H1 2026 and 32.1 per cent of active traders in our Youth Day report. Nearly 80 per cent of our Gen Z users came from outside India's top 10 cities, while Mumbai and Delhi remained the largest individual concentrations. The expansion of derivatives is also a global development.

Our reading is that users increasingly want transparent costs, accessible research, reliable support and control over risk. For the Indian industry, broader geographic reach and younger participation increase the need for clear native language explanations about crypto, fraud awareness and straightforward risk disclosures. Crypto taxation has been a concern for the industry. What changes would you like the government to make on this front? Our first request is to reduce TDS on applicable crypto transactions from 1 per cent to 0.01 per cent. TDS is creditable against tax liability, but repeated deductions tie up working capital for active traders and liquidity providers. A lower rate can preserve transaction tracking while reducing that friction. Second, we would like the government to review the 30 per cent VDA tax rate and permit reasonable loss adjustment within the asset class, including consideration of carry-forward provisions. Third, existing reporting and anti-money laundering requirements must be enforced uniformly across platforms serving Indian users. The government has clarified that FIU-IND registration and PMLA obligations apply to relevant offshore and onshore service providers, irrespective of physical presence in India. Using an overseas platform does not remove an Indian user's tax obligations. The objective of regulators should be to make compliance practical, improve domestic liquidity and retain more activity within India's reporting framework.

Following the July 2024 cyberattack, how has WazirX worked to regain user confidence, and what challenges remain? How did the incident affect trading volumes and the user base? The attack caused financial distress for customers and interrupted their access to trading for approximately 15 months. Operations resumed in October 2025. The suspension meant we lost normal trading activity during that period, while customers faced uncertainty. Our response has combined customer recovery, stronger safeguards, regular communication and product improvements. Eligible users received funds representing approximately 85 per cent of Approved Claims at the Scheme's reference token pricing, followed by Recovery Token allocation in January 2026. RTs represent entitlements to potential further recoveries under the Scheme. We moved to BitGo custody, strengthened security processes and added Fireblocks security infrastructure.