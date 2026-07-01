Indian markets are not fragile; tepid Q1 earnings priced in: Radhika Gupta

Markets are either portrayed as unstoppable or extremely fragile, whereas the truth generally lies somewhere in between, says Radhika Gupta of Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

Q&A with Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)