Markets at risk of further downside if oil prices stay elevated: Ajay Tyagi

Mid and smallcap stocks may struggle to outperform largecaps over the next year as valuations in both segments remain significantly above historical averages, says Ajay Tyagi , senior executive vice-president and head-equity at UTI AMC. Tyagi, in an email interview with Abhishek Kumar, says uncertainty around earnings growth leaves room for further valuation correction, particularly in the broader market. Edited excerpts:

Crude oil prices have remained elevated despite the US-Iran ceasefire, with fresh signs of escalation emerging. Are current market levels adequately reflecting the risks to earnings growth?

Markets are pricing in the view that the worst of the West Asia conflict is behind us. Any resolution could push crude prices back into double digits, though they are expected to remain well above pre-conflict levels for the rest of the year.

Apart from easing of the West Asia tension, what key triggers will drive the next phase of market recovery?

Should such a scenario play out, there is a likelihood of significant downside to earnings growth and, therefore, the markets in general.

What current market levels are not adequately discounting, however, is the possibility of a prolonged conflict, with prices remaining higher for longer and supply disruptions impacting normal business operations.

A large part of this risk has already been discounted, as earnings estimates for 2026-27 (FY27) growth have been cut from around 17 per cent before the war to nearly 12 per cent currently.

The mid and smallcap space has seen a sharper bounce back vis-a-vis largecap stocks in recent weeks. Do you see the trend continuing?

This indicates that the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) cut is beginning to play out and if this trend continues, it would certainly be positive for the markets.

Markets are looking forward to a pick-up in earnings growth, which has been languishing around 5-7 per cent for the past two years. The good news is that the fourth quarter (Q4) earnings have shown a decisive pick-up in consumption across the board: Staples, discretionary and durables.

Looking at current valuations, it is unlikely that mid and smallcaps will outperform largecaps over the next year. The ceasefire announced in early April did trigger a risk-on sentiment in the markets, which is typically positive for mid and smallcaps.

However, both segments continue to trade at a significant premium to their long-term average valuations on price-to-earnings and price-to-book metrics, as well as to largecaps. Historically, from such levels, mid and smallcaps have tended to underperform over the short-to- medium-term.

How do you assess the market valuation currently? Is it lucrative enough for foreign flows to return?