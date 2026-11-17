India’s earnings quality appears materially stronger than its EM peers, yet Indian equities have underperformed some of those markets. What explains this disconnect?

The disconnect is largely between earnings quality and what markets have chosen to pay for a particular type of earnings. Between 2010 and 2025, India's EPS compounded at 9.1 per cent, with only three down years out of 16 and earnings volatility of 28 per cent. Compare that with Korea: 3.1 per cent earnings CAGR and eight down years. Taiwan delivered 6.7 per cent, but with 62 per cent earnings volatility. India has been the more consistent compounder.

But markets don't reward quality in a straight line. Since Covid, Taiwan and Korea acquired something India did not have: direct exposure to the AI hardware cycle. Korea's earnings since 2019 have compounded at around 26 per cent, versus its long-term trend of only 3.1 per cent. Taiwan has also benefited from both earnings growth and substantial re-rating. India went the other way. Since 2019, Indian EPS has compounded at around 17.5 per cent, while the index delivered only around 10.7 per cent. Earnings grew much faster than prices, and the valuation premium compressed. That’s why I would describe India's recent underperformance more as a relative de-rating than an earnings failure.

If much of the post-Covid improvement in corporate profitability has already played out, what structural drivers could sustain earnings growth over the next decade at anything close to its historical 9 per cent trend? I think 9 per cent is a much more reasonable hurdle than expecting the post-Covid earnings boom to repeat. A large part of post-Covid profit growth came from balance-sheet repair, lower interest costs, operating leverage, and margin expansion. Listed-company ROEs moved from roughly 11–12 per cent before Covid to around 16 per cent by FY26. Margins are now much closer to cyclical highs. That engine cannot keep accelerating indefinitely. The next phase, therefore, has to be sales-led rather than margin-led.

The basic arithmetic is supportive. India's nominal GDP has historically grown in the 10–12 per cent range. Broad corporate revenue growth cannot sustainably be dramatically different from nominal economic growth plus exports. Even without further margin expansion, that leaves room for aggregate earnings to compound in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range. There are also structural supports beneath that number: a much healthier financial system, credit growth, formalisation, manufacturing investment, premiumisation, rising financial penetration and India's continued participation in services exports. DSP Netra finds that 64 per cent of promoter sales occur when a stock is in the top 40 per cent of its own historical valuation range. Should investors interpret promoter selling as a signal to trim or exit a holding?

No. I would never use promoter selling as a mechanical sell signal. But I would certainly use it as a signal to re-underwrite the valuation. The size of the sale matters even more. But promoters sell for many reasons: diversification, succession, regulatory requirements, PE exits, or personal liquidity. So the right question is not simply, "Is the promoter selling?" Ask: At what valuation? After what price move? How much are they selling? What stake remains? And why are they selling? Promoter selling is evidence. It is not a verdict. Amid concerns surrounding the AI trade and the upbeat Indian market sentiment, how optimistic are you about a turnaround following a prolonged two-year corrective phase?

I am more constructive today than I was two years ago. But I look for opportunities in sectors and assets where price froth is absent, and valuations are reasonable. Fish where the fish are. The market has corrected through price, time, and earnings. As recently as September 2024, the Nifty traded at around 21.5x one-year forward earnings. By September 2026, that had fallen to roughly 17.4x. On trailing earnings, the Nifty 50 was at 20.5x on November 13, around 6 per cent below its five-year median and almost 12 per cent below its 10-year median. Over the past five years, Nifty earnings grew about 12 per cent annually, while prices grew only about 6.8 per cent. That is a substantial time correction. Netra also showed that the Nifty 100's five-year CAGR had fallen to roughly 7.6 per cent, close to its historical bottom decile.

There is now another interesting development. As enthusiasm around the global AI trade has cooled, capital has started rotating back towards India. The Nifty has risen close to 10 per cent in November alone. I would be constructive because valuations are lower, earnings are improving, relative performance has been washed out, and expectations are more reasonable. The November rally has already removed some of that margin of safety. So selectivity remains essential. Private banks have largely been on the back foot despite steady growth in business. What could revive that trade? Private banks are probably one of the clearest cases where business performance and stock performance have diverged. Major private banks are trading around 2.1x book versus a 10-year average closer to 3.1x, while generating average ROEs of around 16 per cent, ROAs of around 2 per cent and net NPAs of only around 0.4 per cent.

The latest quarter strengthens the fundamental case. Major private banks generated around 19.8 per cent YoY profit growth in Q2 FY27. Credit grew around 19.6 per cent and deposits around 21 per cent. Asset quality remains extremely strong. What has held the sector back is margins and relative expectations. NIMs fell in Q2, partly because banks raised large FCNR(B) deposits that had not yet been fully deployed. As that liquidity gets deployed into loans or replaces expensive deposits, part of this temporary drag can reverse. And the return base rate is extremely washed out. The catalyst does not need to be spectacular. Stable asset quality + 15–20 per cent credit growth + NIM stabilisation + reasonable valuations may be enough.

With the year-end approaching, are there any beaten-down themes on your radar for 2027? Yes, but I would define "beaten down" using both price and expectations, not price alone. Our October Netra work compared 58 sectors with their own historical return distributions. The most washed-out areas included: IT : Three-year CAGR of -1.9 per cent versus a historical median of 14 per cent; five-year CAGR of -2.3 per cent versus 15.1 per cent.

: Three-year CAGR of -1.9 per cent versus a historical median of 14 per cent; five-year CAGR of -2.3 per cent versus 15.1 per cent. Private banks: Three-year CAGR of 5.9 per cent versus a historical median of 15.4 per cent.

Three-year CAGR of 5.9 per cent versus a historical median of 15.4 per cent. FMCG : -2.2 per cent versus 15.7 per cent.

: -2.2 per cent versus 15.7 per cent. Financial services : 9.2 per cent versus 15.2 per cent.

: 9.2 per cent versus 15.2 per cent. Cement: 3.1 per cent versus 12 per cent. Of these, private banks probably have the cleanest combination of valuation, business growth, and improving earnings.

Large-cap IT remains interesting despite the recent rally. The business cycle is weak, but valuations and expectations have already corrected substantially. AI remains both an opportunity and a risk. Consumer staples and cement are more conditional. Their recent returns are washed out, but I would want clearer earnings acceleration before becoming aggressive. I would be relatively more careful in areas where the economic narrative remains excellent, but the historical return base rate is already high, including parts of capital goods, infrastructure, PSU banks, and other cyclicals. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. A beaten-down stock with improving earnings can be an opportunity. A strong economic story after extraordinary stock returns can be the opposite. For 2027, I would therefore start with large-cap quality, private banks, select IT, and selective consumption, rather than trying to identify the next fashionable theme.

Following the market correction through price, time and earnings,Executive Director, Market Strategist and Head of Products, DSP Mutual Fund, said he has turned more constructive on the market than two years ago. However, in an email interaction with Saloni Goel, he advised investors to be selective following the sharp rebound seen in November. Edited excerpts: