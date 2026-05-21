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$4 billion Jio IPO hits roadblocks on impact of West Asia conflict

Reliance Industries has reportedly slowed preparations for the potential IPO of Jio Platforms amid market volatility and geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict

initial public offering, IPO
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 10:36 PM IST
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Reliance Industries Ltd’s plan to sell shares in digital arm Jio Platforms Ltd — potentially India’s biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) — is running into a thicket of challenges exacerbated by the war in Iran. 
The conglomerate controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani has slowed preparations as it reviews the deal’s structure in response to geopolitical tensions and market volatility, according to people familiar with the matter. The company still plans to file draft paperwork for the IPO and could pull the trigger at any time, though it has no firm date to do so, the people said, asking not to be identified to discuss private deliberations. 
The West Asia conflict has impacted the share sale plan in multiple ways: it worsened a downturn in stocks, accelerated capital flight and slowed decision making by some of Jio’s key stakeholders. At the heart of the issue is a valuation concern after a deepening slump in the country’s equity markets, the people said. 
The weakness makes it even more difficult to thread the needle between giving existing investors the returns they seek while also creating a buzz around the stock - a delicate balance that would be much easier in a booming market. 
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Topics :Reliance IndustriesMukesh Ambaniinitial public offeringsUS Iran tensions

First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

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