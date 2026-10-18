A tale of 2 IPOs: Jio Platforms' unified vision & Tata Sons' divided house

Asked about likely tariff hikes, he stressed that Jio’s focus would remain on value-added services rather than on price-per-gigabyte increases. “We always have the ability to take prices up, but what we want to do is to really deliver more services to our customers so that they’re very happy,’’ he said. Right from the start, Jio disrupted the telecom market with its bet on affordability, at the cost of keeping the monthly average revenue per user (Arpu), and therefore customer tariffs, among the lowest in the world.