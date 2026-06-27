Home / Markets / IPO / AI cybersecurity firm Kratikal Tech to launch ₹39.7 crore IPO on June 30

AI cybersecurity firm Kratikal Tech to launch ₹39.7 crore IPO on June 30

The three-day issue, which will close on July 2, is entirely a fresh issue of up to 29.4 lakh equity shares. The anchor portion will open for a day on June 29, the company said in a statement

initial public offering, IPO
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 7:56 PM IST
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AI-driven cybersecurity firm Kratikal Tech Ltd will launch the ₹39.7-crore initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on June 30.

The three-day issue, which will close on July 2, is entirely a fresh issue of up to 29.4 lakh equity shares. The anchor portion will open for a day on June 29, the company said in a statement.

The company has fixed a price band at ₹128-135 per share. Its shares will be listed on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7, it added.

The IPO proceeds will be used for investments in its subsidiaries - Threatcop FZ LLC, UAE, and Threatcop AI Inc, USA - towards sales and marketing activities and workforce expansion, besides funding product development and meeting general corporate requirements.

"The proceeds from the issue will enable us to accelerate our global expansion, strengthen our product portfolio, invest in innovation, and further enhance our sales, marketing, and talent capabilities across key markets," Pavan Kumar, Chairman, MD & CEO of Kratikal Tech Ltd, said.

Kratikal Tech operates an AI-driven Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity platform and serves more than 677 clients through its People Security Management platform, Threatcop, and technology and process security solutions under the Kratikal brand. For FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹36.72 crore and profit after tax of ₹6.14 crore.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :cybersecurityIPOsartifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

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