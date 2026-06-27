AI cybersecurity firm Kratikal Tech to launch ₹39.7 crore IPO on June 30

AI-driven cybersecurity firm Kratikal Tech Ltd will launch the ₹39.7-crore initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on June 30.

The three-day issue, which will close on July 2, is entirely a fresh issue of up to 29.4 lakh equity shares. The anchor portion will open for a day on June 29, the company said in a statement.

The company has fixed a price band at ₹128-135 per share. Its shares will be listed on the BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as July 7, it added.

The IPO proceeds will be used for investments in its subsidiaries - Threatcop FZ LLC, UAE, and Threatcop AI Inc, USA - towards sales and marketing activities and workforce expansion, besides funding product development and meeting general corporate requirements.