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Airtel Money to raise £529 million in LSE IPO at £5.3 billion valuation

Airtel Money will offer 270 million shares at £1.96 each, with trading set to begin on October 14; existing investors will sell part of their holdings in the London IPO

Airtel Money, Bharti Airtel, RBI, NBFC, Type II NBFC, Certificate of Registration, telecom, financial services
Airtel Africa's mobile money arm announced on Thursday that it will raise £529 million through an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the fintech platform at £5.3 billion ($7 billion).
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 4:26 PM IST
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Airtel Africa's NBFC arm, Airtel Mobile Commerce NV, which operates under the Airtel Money brand, will raise £529 million through its initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the company said on Thursday in a statement, with 270 million shares on sale at an offer price of £1.96 per share.
 
At this price, Airtel Money could be valued at £5.3 billion or $7 billion, the statement added. According to Bloomberg estimates, this may make it one of the largest IPOs on the LSE in the past five years.
 
Existing investors, including TPG-backed The Rise Fund II Aurora, Qatari sovereign wealth fund Qatar Holding, Mastercard Inc and Chimetech, will sell some of their holdings. In 2021, TPG, Mastercard, Qatar Investment Authority and Chimetech Holding acquired minority stakes in Airtel Money for a total consideration of $550 million. Bharti Airtel International may sell an additional 27 million shares through an over-allotment option after the stock starts trading on the LSE on October 14.
 
“Based on current indications received from Airtel Money's existing shareholders, it is expected that approximately 16.5 per cent of Airtel Money's issued ordinary share capital will be held in public hands (within the meaning of UK Listing Rule 5.5), assuming the over-allotment option is not exercised (increasing to approximately 17.5 per cent if the maximum number of additional Airtel Money shares are acquired pursuant to the over-allotment option),” the statement added.
 
Airtel Africa is expected to remain a long-term strategic shareholder and to support Airtel Money's next phase of development as an independently listed business, the company added. Airtel Money expects to have a free float that would make it eligible for inclusion in the FTSE UK indices.
 
The financial services platform, which operates across 13 African markets, had earlier said that it had signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), under which existing shareholders will sell shares worth up to £67.2 million ($90 million) at the final offer price.
 
With 53 million monthly active users as of June 30, the company, which was launched in September 2011, has grown its customer base at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent since the year ended March 31, 2018. During this period, it has also deepened its penetration of Airtel Africa’s growing telecom subscriber base each year, from 20 per cent to 41 per cent.
 
Airtel Money’s total processed value has grown at a CAGR of 33 per cent over the same period to reach $213 billion. Revenue reached $1.3 billion for the year ended March 2026, with an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin of about 50 per cent. Citigroup, Barclays, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are the bookrunners for the IPO.
 
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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 4:26 PM IST

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