Anarock Property Consultants files DRHP to raise ₹1,000 cr via IPO

Mumbai-based property consultant Anarock Property Consultants has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a Rs 1,000 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of up to Rs 550 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 450 crore by promoters Peter Properties Limited and Khushi Trust, and investor selling shareholders, including 360 ONE.

The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 110 crore before filing the red herring prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised through it will be reduced from the fresh issue.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to fund organic growth, including an investment of around Rs 120 crore in artificial intelligence (AI) augmentation and technology. Another Rs 89.5 crore will be used to strengthen existing businesses and add specialised services through talent augmentation, aimed at deepening client engagement. Anarock also plans to use the proceeds to fund inorganic growth and for general corporate purposes. The company recently acquired a 51 per cent stake in multidisciplinary architecture, master planning and interior design firm DSP Design Associates. It plans to use Rs 148 crore from the IPO proceeds to fund the acquisition. In 2025-26 (FY26), Anarock reported revenue from operations of Rs 881.89 crore, up 33.83 per cent year-on-year (YoY).