Following Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company’s (MSEDCL’s) announcement of its plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO), states including Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Gujarat are considering public listings of their power utilities, said Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal at the power ministers’ conference on Saturday.

The move comes amid the Centre’s push to encourage the public listing of power utilities as a measure to improve their financial health and reduce losses. Power distribution companies had total outstanding borrowings of ₹7.26 trillion as of March 31, 2025.

“Assam Chief Minister informed the Power Minister that Assam Power Generation Corporation has been identified by them for public listing. This will be quickly followed by their transmission company and distribution company for listing,” said Agarwal.

He added that Chhattisgarh was also in the process of doing so, and Haryana and Gujarat might be next. Meanwhile, MSEDCL plans to go for an IPO by March 2027, eyeing ₹9,500 crore. It has appointed merchant bankers, who are taking the process forward at an expedited pace, Agarwal mentioned. The Chhattisgarh government also approved the IPO of its power distribution utility in June this year. As part of its broader asset monetisation plan, the government aims to unlock ₹2.765 trillion from power sector projects by FY30, according to the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) 2.0 released by Niti Aayog in February this year. The target for FY26 has been set at ₹49,900 crore.