Augmont Enterprises to launch ₹825 cr IPO, price band set at ₹750-788

Integrated gold and silver platform Augmont Enterprises Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 21, seeking to raise ₹825 crore at a price band of ₹750-788 per equity share.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth ₹620 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹205 crore by promoters, according to the company's public announcement on Tuesday.

The OFS will be undertaken by promoters Namita Ketan Kothari, Vivek Prithviraj Kothari and Dimple Mukesh Kothari.

The anchor investor bidding will take place on August 20, while the public issue will close on August 25.

At the upper end of the price band, the company will have a post-issue market capitalisation of around ₹7,200 crore. The company plans to use the IPO proceeds primarily to fund its future working capital needs, including procurement and expansion of inventory, inventory maintenance and advance margin requirements for purchasing inventory and for general corporate purposes. Augmont Enterprises operates an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across 24 states. Its operations span gold and silver value-chain activities, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, financial services, and related technology platforms. The company's two online platforms, Augmont SPOT and Augmont Gold For All, generated combined revenue of ₹ 84,762.62 crore in FY26, accounting for 90 per cent of revenue from operations, compared with ₹56,523.26 crore in FY25 and ₹32,477.87 crore in FY24.