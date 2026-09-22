Big IPOs offer bigger exits to private equity backers and promoters

Sectorally, industrials led mainboard IPO fundraising in financial year 2026-27 (FY27) to date with a 25.6 per cent share, followed by financials at 23.4 per cent, and healthcare at 20.4 per cent, according to the latest NSE Market Pulse report. Consumer discretionary accounted for 18.7 per cent, while consumer staples and utilities garnered 4.1 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively. The remaining capital was distributed across materials (2.4 per cent), energy (0.9 per cent), and information technology (0.6 per cent).