BlackRock, Goldman Sachs back SBI Funds Management IPO; should you bid too?

SBI Funds Management IPO opens for subscription today, July 14, 2026: SBI Funds Management , the country’s largest asset management company (AMC) by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), has received backing from global investment majors, including BlackRock, Fidelity Management & Research, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in its anchor bidding process ahead of the launch of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for subscription today, July 14, 2026.

Through the maiden share sale, the company plans to raise ₹9,812.91 crore from investors.

Anchor investors commit ₹2,663-cr

Ahead of the IPO opening, SBI Funds Management raised ₹2,663 crore through the anchor allotment on Monday, July 13.

The anchor book witnessed participation from marquee institutional investors, including GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Capital World Investors, BlackRock, Fidelity Management & Research, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Norges Bank. Leading domestic institutions such as Life Insurance Corporation of India ( LIC ), HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, and HDFC Life Insurance also participated in the anchor round. Grey market trends signals positive sentiment Unofficial market activity has indicated positive sentiment around the issue. According to sources tracking grey market activity, SBI Funds Management’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹674 per share, implying a premium of ₹100 per share, or 17.42 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹574.

Brokerages recommend subscription Brokerages have maintained a positive view on the IPO, citing SBI Funds Management’s leadership position in the mutual fund industry, its strong SBI-backed distribution network, robust profitability, and high operating margins. ALSO READ: SBI Funds Management IPO 'sahi hai'? Brokerages decode investment case Anand Rathi Research Team and Swastika Investmart have assigned a Subscribe rating to the issue, while Arihant Capital has recommended subscribing for the long term. Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities has suggested applying for potential listing gains. SBI Funds Management IPO details The IPO comprises an entirely offer for sale (OFS) of 171 million equity shares by promoters State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding.

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, SBI Funds Management will not receive any proceeds from the share sale. The proceeds will go to the selling shareholders after deduction of offer-related expenses and applicable taxes. The IPO will remain available for subscription till July 16, 2026. The company has fixed a lot size of 26 shares, with investors required to bid for a minimum of one lot and in multiples of 26 shares thereafter. At the upper price band of ₹574 per share, retail investors will need ₹14,924 to subscribe to one lot. Investors can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, or 338 shares, requiring an investment of ₹1,94,012.

The shares are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on July 21, 2026, subject to completion of the IPO process. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers for the issue. KFin Technologies is the registrar. About SBI Funds Management Incorporated in 1992, SBI Funds Management Limited is India’s largest AMC by mutual fund QAAUM. As of March 31, 2026, the company managed mutual fund QAAUM of ₹12,50,998 crore, with a 15.3 per cent market share. The company is the investment manager to SBI Mutual Fund, India’s first mutual fund established outside Unit Trust of India, and has retained its leadership position in the domestic mutual fund industry since March 2021.