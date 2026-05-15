Brokers' stake in NSE at its lowest in a decade ahead of listing

The rise in stake as of 2019 can be traced back to the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) picking up 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank in 2019. The bank was classified as a trading member. When LIC picked up stake in IDBI, it was classified as an associate of a trading member, leading to an increase in the stake of trading members as a category to over 53 per cent. Sebi had subsequently asked LIC to reduce its stake by 4.89 per cent to bring it in line with a requirement for trading member stake to not exceed 49 per cent, show NSE filings. The stake of trading members and associates has continued to fall even further, to the present low. Interestingly, the number of shareholders has gone up to reach 2,974 as of March 2026, suggesting that a greater number of brokers and associate entities have a stake. In value terms, however, trading members as a category have cut their stake by over 18 per cent from the 2019 peak.