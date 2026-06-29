Cult.fit gears up for IPO after turning Ebitda-positive, eyes expansion

"In another five to six years, we expect to be closer to between 1,500 and 2,000 centres," Krishnaswamy said. "That would mean opening in multiple new cities every year."

On artificial intelligence, he said the technology is reshaping both customer-facing products and back-end operations, including customer support, gym operations analysis via camera feeds, workforce management, and product development. He said AI has already improved engineering productivity and allowed the company to handle more customer queries without adding staff. "Over the next two to three years, there is no doubt that these will lead to material benefits for the company's prospects," he said. More than 60 per cent of employees use AI tools such as Claude and Codex, which the company provides.