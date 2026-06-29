Cult.fit gears up for IPO after turning Ebitda-positive, eyes expansion

The original "Cult" was founded in Bengaluru in 2015 by Rishabh Telang, offering a machine-free fitness approach built around martial arts, yoga, and outdoor activities. Serial entrepreneur and Myntra co-founder Mukesh Bansal acquired a controlling stake in 2016 and built a broader platform around it.
Krishnaswamy, who previously helped scale Myntra's revenue, joined Cult.fit in 2018 and became CEO in 2023. Cult.fit operates 712 centres across company-owned and franchise-operated formats. It also owns the Indian operations of Gold's Gym and Fitness First. The company's products arm, Cultstore, sells athleisure wear, footwear, and fitness equipment through its own website, exclusive outlets, multi-brand retail, and e-commerce platforms.