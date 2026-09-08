Demat additions surge to 3.3 mn as IPO boom drives retail investors

India’s demat account base expanded by nearly 3.3 million in August, its highest surge since January, driven by a fresh wave of retail investor additions.

According to data from NSDL, CDSL, and Sebi, the total number of demat accounts rose to 237.7 million in August, up from 234.43 million in July. Market experts attribute this surge to a pipeline of record-breaking initial public offerings (IPOs), including highly anticipated listings from the National Stock Exchange and Jio Platforms Limited.

The IPOs are hitting the market when Nifty 50, the largecap index, is down 5 per cent, but the Midcap 100 has returned 10 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 is up almost 14 per cent.

A regression study finds out that retail investors invest in the market when the smallcaps give the highest returns. They are trend followers and follow indices which give the highest returns. The smallcap index has over the last two years given the highest return, and investors have invested in this segment directly or through mutual funds (MFs). Smallcap MFs have experienced a significant surge in their assets under management (AUMs), with the Nippon India Small Cap Fund — the largest in this category — holding an AUM of ~79,000 crore. Commenting on the trend, G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, noted that the smallcap rally has attracted a lot of new investors into the capital markets. But more than that, IPOs have prompted a lot more new investors to open new demat accounts. Many newly listed stocks gave fabulous returns but getting allocation of a reasonable quantity of shares in new IPOs was a challenge. "Hence, many members in the same family started opening new demat accounts so that each family can apply in multiple accounts. This trend is boosting new demat additions," Chokkalingam added.

Echoing similar observations regarding primary market dynamics, Geetanjali Kedia, chief analyst at SP Tulsian.com, stated: "Whenever mega IPOs arrive, new investors rush to buy them because the public perceives IPOs as easy money.” Explaining the timing of these account openings, Kedia added, "So, the ones who want to apply, will open demat accounts." Business Standard’s research on depository data from December 2020 through August 2026 demonstrates that the correlation between monthly account openings and same-month market returns is effectively zero. Instead, new additions show a strong relationship with trailing 12-month returns, with smallcap performance acting as the primary driver for retail entry.