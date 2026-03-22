EPC player Trenzet Infra files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Railway-focused EPC player Trenzet Infra Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 1.05 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18 lakh shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

The Andhra Pradesh-based company proposes to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue to support its working capital requirements, purchase of construction vehicles and equipment, and for general corporate purposes.

Trenzet Infra is a railway-focused EPC player with execution capabilities across bridges, earthworks, structural works, track development, and select electrification and signalling works for railway and allied infrastructure projects.

Its service portfolio involves construction of road over bridges, road under bridges, girder bridges, viaducts, flyovers, reinforced earth walls, and buildings, along with execution of piling, concreting, tunnelling, fabrication and launching of steel girders. As of January 31, 2026, the company had executed 40 infrastructure projects across seven states in India, with a cumulative project value of Rs 1,497 crore. As on the same date, Trenzet Infra's order book stood about Rs 1,600 crore, with 23 projects under execution across the country. On the financial front, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 333.41 crore and profit after tax of Rs 26.95 crore in FY25.