ESDS Software, Priority Jewels investors eye 15-50% listing pop on debuts

Shares of ESDS Software and Priority Jewels are set for their stock market debuts on Friday, September 4, eyeing up to 51 per cent listing gains based on the current grey market trends.

The offer received bids for 1.67 billion shares as against 12.35 million shares on offer, according to NSE data, resulting in 135.88 times bids. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota was booked 261.51 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment received 192.94 times subscription. Finally, the retail segment was subscribed 39.64 times.

The company is an AI-enabled provider of cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure, and software solutions in India.

ESDS Software Solution is well-positioned for a strong market debut driven by explosive profitability, high customer retention, and clear expansion plans, said Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart. "Its rare full-stack capability and 94.92 per cent revenue retention rate set it apart from loss-making peers like E2E Networks, justifying a premium 35.66x P/E valuation," said Nyati.