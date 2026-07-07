Home / Markets / IPO / Fitness firm Cult.fit files for IPO to raise ₹950 crore via fresh issue

Fitness firm Cult.fit files for IPO to raise ₹950 crore via fresh issue

Cult.fit operates 708 fitness centres across India and had more than 987,000 paid members as of March 31, 2026

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The company said it will use the IPO proceeds to fund ‌new centres, as well as for branding and marketing expenses (Image: Representative/Unsplash)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 9:58 AM IST
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Indian fitness company Cult.fit has filed for an IPO to raise upto ₹950 crore ($99.6 million) in a fresh issue, ​draft papers showed on Tuesday.

Existing shareholders will sell up to 178.6 million shares, the draft prospectus showed. They include private equity firms Temasek and Schroders Capital, as well as German fitness operator LifeFit Group. 

Cult.fit did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the total offer size. Media reports earlier this month at ₹3500 crore to ‌₹4000 crore.

Cult.fit operates 708 fitness centres across India and had more than 987,000 paid members as of March 31, 2026. 

The company sells memberships through multiple channels, including its app and website, corporate partnership programmes and direct sales at its fitness ​centres.

The company said it will use the IPO proceeds to fund ‌new centres, as well as for branding and marketing expenses. 

IPO comes amid a shift ​in ‌consumer spending towards preventive healthcare and wellness, driven by ‌rising disposable incomes and growing health awareness.

Listing adds to an already busy year for India's IPO ‌market, ​with potential blockbuster ​offerings from Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange of India also expected to test investor ‌appetite. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :IPOsinitial public offering IPOinitial public offeringsinitial public offering (IPO)Fitness

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

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