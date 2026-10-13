HD Fire Protect IPO review: Brokerages bullish on long-term prospects

HD Fire Protect ₹712.13 crore IPO opened for bidding on Tuesday, and the issue received largely bullish views from brokerages, with analysts highlighting that the company’s products hold global certifications and approvals, including UL Listing, FM Approval, CE, VdS, ASME U-Stamp and Lloyd’s Register.

Brokerage view

SBI Securities

The brokerage assigned a subscribe rating to the stock, noting that the company has served 905 customers and has developed relationships across domestic and international markets.

SBI Securities noted that the company has vertically integrated capabilities covering R&D, product design, foundry operations, machining, fabrication, assembly, painting, testing, and quality control.

The brokerage noted that, HD Fire Protect has a business legacy of over 36 years and supplies fire-protection equipment and systems to more than 90 countries. It is the only fire-protection-focused Indian company to hold UL, FM, CE, VdS, ASME-U and Lloyd’s Register certifications across its product portfolio.

Master Trust The brokerage firm said that the company develops most of its products in-house on proprietary designs that meet national and international standards. It was the first Indian fire protection equipment manufacturer to receive UL Listing for deluge valves in 1996, and the first Indian manufacturer to receive FM approval for a range of low-expansion foam system products. It noted that the company ‘s customised solutions and manufacturing infrastructure further positions HD Fire to cater to diverse fire safety requirements as the industry expands. “Investors may consider the IPO as a potential longterm investment opportunity,” it said. IPO Details HD Fire Protect IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 2.63 crore shares of ₹712.13 crore.