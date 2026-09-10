Hero Motors' ₹1000-crore IPO to open on Sept 16; price band at ₹79-₹84

Indian auto parts maker Hero Motors has set a price band ​of ₹79 to ₹84 ($0.8307-$0.8833) ​per share for its initial public offering ‌that kicks off next week, a public filing showed early on Thursday.

At the top end of the range, the company is seeking a valuation of about ₹3,815 crore ($401.16 million).

The three-day share sale of the $105 million IPO will open on September 16, while anchor investors can submit their ‌bids on September 15.

The company will issue fresh shares worth up to ₹600 crore ($63.09 million) while its existing shareholders will sell shares worth up to ₹400 crore.