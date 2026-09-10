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Hero Motors' ₹1000-crore IPO to open on Sept 16; price band at ₹79-₹84

The three-day IPO will open on September 16, with the auto parts maker planning to raise ₹600 crore through fresh shares and ₹400 crore through an offer for sale

hero, motocorp
Hero Motors, which counts BMW and ​Ducati as its clients, is led by Pankaj Munjal. The ‌Munjal family runs India's largest two-wheeler maker by volumes, Hero MotoCorp
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 8:49 AM IST
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Indian auto parts maker Hero Motors has set a price band ​of ₹79 to ₹84 ($0.8307-$0.8833) ​per share for its initial public offering ‌that kicks off next week, a public filing showed early on Thursday.

At the top end of the range, the company is seeking a valuation of about ₹3,815 crore ($401.16 million).

The three-day share sale of the $105 million IPO will open on September 16, while anchor investors can submit their ‌bids on September 15.

The company will issue fresh shares worth up to ₹600 crore ($63.09 million) while its existing shareholders will sell shares worth up to ₹400 crore.

Hero Motors, which counts BMW and ​Ducati as its clients, is led by Pankaj Munjal. The ‌Munjal family runs India's largest two-wheeler maker by volumes, Hero MotoCorp.

Proceeds from ​the ‌IPO will be used to trim debt and fund the purchase of equipment to expand its facility in India's Uttar Pradesh state.

ICICI ‌Securities, JM ​Financial and ​DAM Capital are the book-running lead managers of the offering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 8:49 AM IST

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