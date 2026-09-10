Hero Motors' ₹1000-crore IPO to open on Sept 16; price band at ₹79-₹84
The three-day IPO will open on September 16, with the auto parts maker planning to raise ₹600 crore through fresh shares and ₹400 crore through an offer for sale
The three-day IPO will open on September 16, with the auto parts maker planning to raise ₹600 crore through fresh shares and ₹400 crore through an offer for sale
Indian auto parts maker Hero Motors has set a price band of ₹79 to ₹84 ($0.8307-$0.8833) per share for its initial public offering that kicks off next week, a public filing showed early on Thursday.
At the top end of the range, the company is seeking a valuation of about ₹3,815 crore ($401.16 million).
The three-day share sale of the $105 million IPO will open on September 16, while anchor investors can submit their bids on September 15.
The company will issue fresh shares worth up to ₹600 crore ($63.09 million) while its existing shareholders will sell shares worth up to ₹400 crore.
Hero Motors, which counts BMW and Ducati as its clients, is led by Pankaj Munjal. The Munjal family runs India's largest two-wheeler maker by volumes, Hero MotoCorp.
Proceeds from the IPO will be used to trim debt and fund the purchase of equipment to expand its facility in India's Uttar Pradesh state.
ICICI Securities, JM Financial and DAM Capital are the book-running lead managers of the offering.
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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 8:49 AM IST