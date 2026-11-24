The government is looking to part sale its equity shareholding in IIFCL along with a fresh issue of shares by the company in the initial public offering (IPO), which is likely by the end of the current fiscal year, an official said.

The Cabinet had earlier this year approved the IPO and listing of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), and the work is on to file a draft paper with market regulator Sebi for approval.

Without disclosing the quantum of stake dilution, the official said that while the government will reduce its stake by an offer for sale, IFCL will issue fresh shares to raise capital in the IPO.