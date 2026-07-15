Home / Markets / IPO / Indian Gas Exchange files for IPO as parent IEX looks to pare stake

Indian Gas Exchange files for IPO as parent IEX looks to pare stake

IGX shares are expected to list on the BSE, according to its draft prospectus

IPO
IGX counts GAIL, ONGC, Indian Oil, ‌Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas and NSE Investments among its other ​shareholders
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) has filed for an initial public offering, ​draft papers showed on Tuesday, as ​parent Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) looks to ‌pare its stake in the gas trading exchange to comply with regulatory rules.

IEX, which currently owns 47.3 per cent of IGX, will sell up to 16.7 million shares in the offering, reducing its stake to 25 per cent -the regulatory ceiling on ownership of a gas exchange by any ‌shareholder that isn't itself a member of the exchange.

IGX shares are expected to list on the BSE, according to its draft prospectus. The company is not selling new shares in the IPO and ​will not receive any proceeds.

IGX counts GAIL, ONGC, Indian Oil, ‌Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas and NSE Investments among its other ​shareholders.

The Noida-based company posted a 36.5 per cent rise in ‌annual profit to ₹42.2 crore ($4.37 million) in fiscal 2026, while revenue grew ‌25 per cent to ​₹61.01 crore.

​Axis Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are managing the offering.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI Funds Management raises ₹2,663 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Millworks Tech IPO off to a flying start; subscription tops 5x, GMP at 83%

BlackRock, Goldman Sachs back SBI Funds Management IPO; should you bid too?

Alpine Texworld IPO kicks off today; GMP up 5%; should you place your bets?

Investors warm up to Millworks Tech IPO as GMP jumps 119% ahead of launch

Topics :Indian Energy Exchange IEXIEX IPOIEXIndian Energy Exchange IPO IEX

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story