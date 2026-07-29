Indo-MIM, Xtranet, Lohia Corp: Which IPO listing could offer solid gains?

IPO GMP: Shares of Indo-MIM, Xtranet Technologies, and Lohia Corp are set to debut on the bourses on Thursday (July 30), with grey market trends indicating positive listings for all three IPOs. The shares are slated to list at 10 AM on both the BSE and NSE, following which trading will commence in the secondary market.

Let's take a look at the latest grey market activity just before the listing:

Indo-MIM

Indo-MIM shares are expected to deliver listing gains of up to 40 per cent, according to several websites tracking grey market activity. At last check, the company's shares were trading at ₹675 apiece in the unlisted market, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹190, or nearly 40 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band. The public issue was priced at ₹461-485 per share.

The IPO of the Bengaluru-headquartered precision engineering components maker was subscribed 72.34 times. The company's IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹500 crore and an OFS of around 6.83 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that the company aims to utilise ₹400 crore towards debt repayment from the proceeds. At 45x P/E, it' is not cheap, but the moat (technology + scale + diversified end-markets) supports holding through volatility rather than flipping. "Book partial listing gains if it pops sharply, but this is a name worth carrying for the long term; customer concentration and export/forex exposure are the main things to monitor in subsequent quarters," she said.

Xtranet Technologies Xtranet Technologies shares are expected to make a positive debut, yielding a decent gain of up to 10 per cent. In the unlisted market, Xtranet Technologies shares traded at ₹139, reflecting a premium of ₹12 or nearly 10 per cent. Notably, the price band for the public offering was ₹120-127 per share. The IPO of Xtranet Technologies, which offers a wide range of IT & IT-enabled services, was subscribed 12.24 times. Shivani Nyati noted the premium has been volatile and weak, falling from ₹26 to ₹10, signalling soft conviction. She said that fundamentals are decent (steady revenue/profit growth, ₹357 Cr order book) but it is a small-cap IT services company with heavy government/PSU dependence, long receivable cycles, bank-guarantee/retention-money requirements.

"Modest listing gains are plausible; not a high-conviction hold — book gains on listing pop," she said. Lohia Corp Lohia Corp shares may list with moderate gains of up to 5 per cent, as indicated by the latest GMP. At last check, Lohia Corp shares traded at ₹444, up ₹19 or 4.5 per cent apiece above the IPO issue price of ₹425. The price band for the IPO was ₹404-425 per equity share, valuing the company around ₹4,500 crore at the higher end. The ₹1,102-crore IPO of industrial machinery manufacturer, entirely an OFS by existing shareholders, was subscribed 7.25 times. According to Shivani Nyati, since the issue is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds. She said that listing expectations have cooled sharply from ₹68 highs to just ₹19 largely because it is a pure OFS. Also, the ~23x P/E premium to peer Rajoo Engineers (18x) leaves little near-term listing-pop cushion.