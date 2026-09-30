Inox Clean Energy plans ₹10,000 crore IPO, files papers with Sebi

Inox Clean Energy Ltd, part of the INOXGFL Group, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO, with a total issue size of ₹10,000 crore, comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹8,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹2,000 crore by the selling shareholder, the company said in a statement.

Devansh Jain and Avarna Jain are the promoters of the company.

“The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards repayment and prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and certain of its subsidiaries (direct and indirect); and general corporate purposes,” the company said.

Inox Clean Energy is an integrated renewable energy platform with two principal business verticals, including its renewable power generation business, which it undertakes as an independent power producer (IPP). Its aggregate renewable IPP portfolio stood at 9.29 gigawatts (GW) across India and Africa as of August 31, 2026. Of this, 2.37 GW was operational and 0.80 GW was under construction, while 2.99 GW was pipeline capacity and 3.13 GW was future capacity. The company is also present in solar equipment manufacturing, with operational solar module manufacturing capacity of 6 GW across India and the United States. The company’s IPP business comprises the development, acquisition, ownership and operation of renewable power assets.