IPO boom returns as July-August drive 69% of 2026 fundraising

Prime Database's data points to January-August 2026 recording 60 IPO deals raising ₹72,165 crore. However, most of this activity is concentrated in the latest two months. July and August together accounted for 33 deals and ₹49,592 crore, or nearly 69 per cent of the total issue amount raised in the first eight months, as per Prime Database.

“IPO launches always happen when the secondary market is either bullish or at least stable. What we are also seeing is a lot of pent-up supply of issues, in terms of the number of companies that are holding SEBI approval whose approval is due to expire, coming to fruition,” he added.

Between January and June, there were 27 deals raising ₹22,573 crore. July marked the first major jump. The month saw 12 IPOs raising ₹28,648 crore, the highest monthly fundraising in the data so far. August has continued the momentum, with 21 deals and ₹20,944 crore, making it the busiest month by deal count, the data pointed.

Vinit Bolinjkar, head of Research at Ventura, noted that the revival in IPO activity is being supported by a combination of improving investor sentiment, strong domestic liquidity and a better quality pipeline of companies coming to the primary market.

The IPO pipeline awaiting SEBI approval stands at 75 companies, with an estimated total issue size of ₹2.02 lakh crore. Of this, ₹1.38 lakh crore is attributable to 32 companies with disclosed issue sizes, while Prime Database estimates another ₹64,500 crore for 43 companies with undisclosed issue sizes, assuming ₹1,500 crore per issue.