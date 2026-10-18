IPO review: Jio Platforms' ₹30,213 crore mega offer is at a minor premium

Over financial years 2024-26 (FY24-26), JPL has grown its revenue and operating profit at an annual rate of 15.8 and 17.8 per cent, respectively. While, net profit grew at 18.4 per cent over this period. Piyush Pandey and Heet Shah of Centrum Research believe it is well positioned to sustain industry-leading growth over the medium to long term, on the back of network leadership, large scale infrastructure, and a deepening digital ecosystem. On the revenue and profitability front, there are multiple triggers, such as improved subscriber mix, premium offerings and monetisation of digital services. But the biggest near term boost to financials, in a highly consolidated market with the top three holding over 97 per cent of wireless broadband subscribers, will be tariff hikes. Centrum expects a 12 per cent tariff hike over the next three-four months that will support growth in average revenue per user (ARPU).