Jio, NSE prepare for market liftoff next week amid US IPO hype

The excitement surrounding blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) candidates on Wall Street may soon find an echo in the domestic markets. People familiar with the matter said Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are likely to file their draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) next week, setting the stage for two of the country’s most closely watched public offerings.

An email sent to Jio Platforms did not elicit a response until the time of going to press. In response to a query, NSE said its board had approved its proposed IPO on February 6 following receipt of Sebi’s no-objection certificate and declined to comment further.

The IPO of Jio Platforms, India’s largest telecommunications and digital services company, is expected to be around ₹35,000 crore, bettering Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,900 crore issue in 2024 to become the country's largest-ever public offering. The issue is expected to comprise entirely fresh shares and could value the company at more than ₹13 trillion, according to people familiar with the plans.

Together, the two offerings could add nearly ₹20 trillion to India’s listed market capitalisation, which stood at ₹452 trillion on Thursday.

If regulatory clearances come through on schedule, the twin filings could mark the beginning of a much stronger second half for India’s primary market after a relatively subdued first six months, characterised by geopolitical tensions, volatile markets, and sustained outflows from foreign investors.

NSE, meanwhile, is putting the finishing touches to its long-awaited IPO, which is expected to exceed ₹20,000 crore. Unlike Jio, the exchange’s offering will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders and could value the bourse at around ₹5 trillion.

The developments come at a time when India’s IPO market has lost impetus. Companies have raised only about ₹20,000 crore through fewer than two dozen mainboard IPOs so far this calendar year. The sharp slowdown follows record fundraising in 2024 and 2025, when ₹1.6 trillion and ₹1.76 trillion were raised via mainboard IPOs.