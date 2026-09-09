Karamtara IPO: Should you bet on this green energy firm? Analysts weigh in

Karamtara Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Karamtara Engineering has opened for bidding on Wednesday, September 9. The offer is available till September 11.

Analysts have assigned a bullish rating to the IPO, noting that the company offers a diverse product portfolio which enables it to serve as a one-stop shop for solar structures.

The company’s grey market premium (GMP) is currently signalling a listing pop of 25.59 per cent at ₹319.

SBI Securities

SBI Securities noted that Karamtara Engineering is a backwards-integrated manufacturer of products for renewable energy and transmission lines. KEL is the largest integrated manufacturer in terms of installed capacity in India for solar mounting structures and tracker components in FY26.

The brokerage also highlighted that, “unpinned by an end-to-end product portfolio, KEL serves various customers across international markets such as North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and Latin America. In FY26, exports comprised 41 per cent of revenue from operations” SBI Securities said that at the upper price band of ₹254, the issue is valued at FY26 price-to-equity multiple of 35.7 times based on post-issue capital. There are are no like-for-like listed peers available for the company. “We recommend investors to ‘Subscribe’ to the issue for a long-term investment horizon,” it said. Ventura Ventura gave a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the IPO, noting that the company’s Marquee client relationships are highly sticky, with average revenue per solar customer expanding from ₹41.31 crore in Fiscal 2024 to ₹52.40 crore in Fiscal 2026

The brokerage noted that the company’s “consolidated revenue from operations grew at a compound annual growth rate of 33.34 per cent to ₹4,311.98 crore in fiscal 2026 from ₹2,425.15 cr in fiscal 2024. Ebitda reached ₹498.11 crore (11.55 per cent margin), and profit after tax was ₹228.75 crore (5.30 per cent margin) in Fiscal 2026.” Forward-looking plans focus on capacity expansions, including a structural steel facility in Gujarat, a solar stamping parts plant in Maharashtra, and a Saudi Arabia facility by Fiscal 2028, the brokerage said. Karamtara Engineering IPO details Karamtara Engineering IPO is a book build issue of ₹875 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 2.66 crore shares aggregating to ₹675 crores and offer for sale of 78.74 lakh shares aggregating to ₹200 crores.