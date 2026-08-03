KKR-backed logistics firm LEAP India to launch $260 million IPO on Aug 7
The firm will sell shares in a price band of ₹151-₹159 apiece
The firm will sell shares in a price band of ₹151-₹159 apiece
KKR-backed supply chain firm LEAP India will open its ₹2,480 crore ($260 million) IPO for public subscription on August 7, a newspaper advertisement showed on Monday.
The firm will sell shares in a price band of ₹151-₹159 apiece. The IPO closes on August 11.
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:59 AM IST