Kolkata-based Laser Power & Infra Ltd (LPIL), an integrated manufacturer of power cables, conductors and specialised products for the power transmission and distribution industry, will launch its ₹742 crore initial public offering (IPO) on July 9.

The issue will close on July 13, according to its red herring prospectus.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to ₹200 crore by promoter selling shareholders, according to filings.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings amounting to ₹490 crore and for general corporate purposes.

LPIL operates three manufacturing units in West Bengal with a combined installed capacity of 85,448 MT. The company reported revenue of ₹2,326 crore and net profit of ₹151 crore in FY26. Its order book stood at ₹3,243 crore as of March 31, 2026. The firm, which also has an EPC division, is a licensed stranding partner of US-based TS Conductor, enabling it to locally manufacture advanced high-capacity conductors that are lighter, stronger and more energy-efficient than conventional ACSR or CFCC conductors. Its clientele includes Indian Railways, multiple Odisha distribution companies and private EPC players such as Montecarlo Ltd and KRYFS Power Components Ltd.