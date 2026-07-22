Lohia Corp IPO opens on Thursday; analysts rate 'Subscribe' for long-term

Lohia Corp IPO review: Industrial machinery manufacturer Lohia Corp Ltd's IPO will open for subscription on Thursday (July 23) and conclude on July 27 (Monday). The company has fixed a price band of ₹404-425 per share, valuing the company at around ₹4,500 crore at the higher end.

The company's ₹1,102 crore IPO is entirely an OFS of up to 2.59 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. Since the issue is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public offering.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is valued at around ₹1,102 crore.

Lohia Corp IPO review Analysts have shared constructing view on Lohia Corp IPO, with a 'Subscribe' rating for long-term. SBI Securities said noted that the company operates six manufacturing facilities globally and delivered strong growth, with revenue/Ebitda/PAT growth of 24.7 per cent/45.5 per cent/65.3 per cent in FY26. Ebitda margin expanded to 18.6 per cent, supported by robust return metrics with RoE/RoCE at 38.9per cent/42.6 per cent in FY26 respectively. At the upper price band of ₹425, the issue is valued at a P/E multiple of 22.1x based on FY26 earnings on post-issue capital, offering an attractive valuation relative to listed machinery peers.

"Considering its strong position in the global woven raffia machinery market, strong technology and innovation capabilities, extensive installed machine base, well-established international presence and growth opportunities across adjacent machinery segments and aftermarket services, we recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the IPO for long-term investment," the brokerage said. Mastertrust said that in favourable industry environment, Lohia Limited is well positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for technical textile and woven raffia machinery. The company benefits from its leadership in the woven raffia machinery segment, integrated manufacturing capabilities, strong research and development, diversified product portfolio, global distribution network, and long-standing customer relationships.

The brokerage added that "investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity". Lohia Corp IPO GMP, lot size Lohia Corp shares commanding a decent premium in the unlisted market, according to grey market trackers. As of 3 PM, Lohia Corp shares traded at ₹465 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹40 or 9.4 per cent over the upper price band. Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereof. As per the details, 75 per cent has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.