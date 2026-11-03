M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO: Shares may list at marginal premium of 6%

Shares of M K Sons Fine Jewels are expected to make a muted debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, November 4, with the latest grey market premium indicating a potential listing gain of around 5.6 per cent.

The IPO’s latest GMP stood at ₹9 per share on November 3, taking the estimated listing price to ₹171 against the issue price of ₹162. This implies a potential gain of ₹9 per share, or 5.56 per cent, for investors who received an allotment. However, the grey market is an unofficial indicator, and the actual listing price may differ.

The ₹275.4-crore initial public offering (IPO) of M K Sons Fine Jewels was open for subscription from October 28 to October 30. The allotment was finalised on November 2, while the company’s shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on November 4.

The issue comprised a fresh issue of 1.36 crore shares worth ₹220.32 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 34 lakh shares aggregating to ₹55.08 crore. The company fixed the issue price at ₹162 per share. The fresh issue proceeds are intended to be raised by the company, while the OFS component will allow promoter selling shareholder Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani to divest part of his stake. Aryaman Financial Services was the book-running lead manager to the issue, and Bigshare Services was the registrar. M.K.Sons Fine Jewels IPO was subscribed 5.09 times. The public issue was subscribed 3.08 times in the retail category, 1.84 times in QIB, and 14.12 times in the NII category by October 30, 2026