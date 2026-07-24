Manipal Health launches India's biggest healthcare IPO at ₹560-590 a share

Manipal Health Enterprises will launch India’s largest healthcare initial public offering (IPO) by issue size on July 29, seeking to raise ₹9,275.22 crore at a price band of ₹560-590 per share. The Temasek-backed hospital chain will be valued at around ₹77,607 crore at the upper end of the price band. The issue will close on July 31, while anchor investors can bid on July 28. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹8,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 21.61 million shares, worth ₹1,275.22 crore at the upper end. Promoters Imperius Healthcare Investments and Manipal Education and Medical Group India, along with investors TPG SG Magazine, Seventy Second Investment Company, Ammar Sdn Bhd, Novo Holdings Invest Asia and Phoenix Bear Investments, will sell shares through the OFS.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹5,552.8 crore will be used to repay or prepay borrowings and accrued interest of subsidiary Manipal Hospitals. Another ₹574 crore will be deployed to acquire a minority stake in step-down subsidiary Sahyadri Hospitals, while the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes. Group Chief Financial Officer Samir Agarwal said the IPO process had begun before the Sahyadri acquisition and was not undertaken to finance the transaction. The company expects to become net debt-free after deploying the proceeds. After listing, Manipal plans to focus primarily on organic expansion. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dilip Jose said around 3,000 beds were under development through greenfield and brownfield projects and were expected to be commissioned over the next three years. Acquisitions would remain opportunistic, with the immediate priority being the integration of Sahyadri and improving utilisation across the network.