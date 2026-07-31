Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / IPO / Manipal Health's $960 million IPO fully subscribed on final day of bidding

Manipal Health's $960 million IPO fully subscribed on final day of bidding

The IPO, India's second biggest this year after SBI Funds Management, received bids for 229 million shares, as of 1:54 p.m. IST, against 90.09 million shares on offer, according to exchange data

Manipal Health Enterprises
The Temasek-backed ‌firm is India's largest multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, operating over 13,000 beds across 49 hospitals
Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:10 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Manipal Health Enterprises' $960.4 million initial public offering was fully subscribed on the final ​day of bidding on Friday, led by ​institutional investors, while valuation worries kept retail investors on ‌the sidelines.

The IPO, India's second biggest this year after SBI Funds Management, received bids for 229 million shares, as of 1:54 p.m. IST, against 90.09 million shares on offer, according to exchange data.

Qualified institutional buyers bid for 211.15 million shares, 4.3 times the number of shares on offer. The portions set aside for non-institutional investors and retail investors were subscribed 29 per cent and 62 per cent, respectively.

The Temasek-backed ‌firm is India's largest multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, operating over 13,000 beds across 49 hospitals. Its listed peers include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Max Healthcare and Fortis Healthcare.

Manipal Health is valued at 84.65 times its fiscal year 2026 earnings at the upper end of the IPO price band ​of 560-590 rupees, while Apollo, Fortis and Max Healthcare are valued between 66.15x ‌and 74.55x, brokerage Angel One said in a note.

"While (Manipal Health) has a strong pan-India hospital network, leadership in ​key ‌markets and favorable long-term industry prospects, the rich valuation already factors ‌in much of its growth potential," Angel One added.

Prasenjit Paul, fund manager at Kolkata-based 129 Wealth, shared a similar ‌view.

"Considering ​the large issue ​size and valuations that already reflect much of the positive outlook, we are expecting a muted listing," Paul ‌said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MV Electrosystems IPO booked 7.5x on day 2, GMP at 29%; should you apply?

Xtranet Technologies delivers 7% listing gains, below expectations

Manipal Health subscribed 15%; Ardee Industries IPO to open on Aug 5

Premium

OfBusiness reports net profit of ₹724 crore in FY26 ahead of planned IPO

Indo-MIM, Xtranet, Lohia Corp: Which IPO listing could offer solid gains?

Topics :Manipal hospitalsManipal healthcareManipal Group

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

Next Story