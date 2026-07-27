Master Chains N Jewels files for IPO to raise up to ₹400 cr via fresh issue

Organised gold jewellery manufacturer and wholesale distributor Master Chains N Jewels Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹400 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 59.06 lakh equity shares by promoter Taruna Madan Kothari, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Saturday.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards funding the company's working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Master Chains N Jewels is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, job-work services and sale of a wide range of gold jewellery, including lightweight jewellery.