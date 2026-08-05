India's Milky Mist Dairy Food said on Tuesday it cut the size of its initial public offering to ​₹1,553 crore ($162.8 million) after pre-listing deals to ​sell a stake to a Temasek unit, with the IPO set ‌to launch next week.

Singapore state investor Temasek's unit bought a 5.16 per cent stake via deals in April - ₹357 crore in shares and convertible preference shares issued by the company, and ₹125 crore in shares bought from founders Sathishkumar T and Anitha S - a red herring prospectus showed late Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu-based dairy products maker is betting on its premium range of goods such as Greek yogurt and protein-enhanced cottage cheese, which have found ‌popularity among India's rapidly growing health-conscious, working-age population.

Milky Mist initially filed draft papers in July last year and received regulatory approval in October. It was earlier targeting an IPO worth ₹2,035 crore. The company will now issue new shares worth ₹1,428 crore, while the founders will sell shares worth ₹125 crore. The IPO will run ​from August 11 to 13 and anchor investors will get to bid a day ‌earlier on August 10. Shares are expected to list on the BSE and National Stock Exchange on August 18. Milky Mist's ​profit ‌rose about 176 per cent to ₹127 crore in the year ended March 31, ‌while revenue from operations jumped 34 per cent to ₹3,138 crore.