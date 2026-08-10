Milky Mist Dairy Food (Milky Mist), one of India’s fastest-growing packaged food companies, has raised ₹465 crore from 19 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Milky Mist has allotted 33.2 million equity shares to 19 anchor investors and raised approximately ₹465.29 crore ahead of the company’s proposed IPO at the upper price band of ₹140 per equity share (including a share premium of ₹138 per equity share).

Out of the total allocation to the anchor investors, 15.7 million equity shares were allocated to nine domestic mutual funds applying through 13 schemes.

The anchor book saw participation from a diverse set of marquee international and domestic investors, including Zulia Investments Pte Ltd (subsidiary of Temasek) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Other participants include Nippon MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Pru MF, 360 One, White Oak, Invesco MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Edelweiss MF, HSBC MF, Trust MF, and Union Small Cap Fund.