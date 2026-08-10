Milky Mist IPO: Brokerages recommend 'Subscribe' on strong growth prospects

Milky Mist IPO review: The IPO is dairy products maker Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd will open for subscription on August 11 (Tuesday). The initial share sale will conclude on August 13 (Thursday).

The company has fixed a price band of ₹133-140 per share for its ₹1,553 crore public offer. At the price band, the company is expected to command a post-issue market valuation of about ₹10,310 crore to ₹10,778 crore.

Milky Mist IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹1,428 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to ₹125 crore, taking the total issue size to ₹1,553 crore.

Brokerages have shared a constructive view on the Milky Mist IPO and recommended a 'Subscribe' rating. Milky Mist IPO: SBI Securities SBI Securities has recommend 'Subscribe' on the issue. The brokerage said that Milky Mist Dairy Foods focuses primarily on VADP which is a higher margin product compared to its peers which are heavily invested in traditional low margin liquid milk business. The IPO is valued at a post-issue FY26 PE multiple of 84.9x at upper price band. SBI Securities noted that Milky Mist's plan to repay debt of ₹497 crore from the IPO proceeds ill reduce interest cost going forward. This along with the increase in capacity utilisation is expected to deliver high double-digit earnings growth ahead.

ALSO READ: Molbio Diagnostics IPO: GMP at 16%; should you apply as offer opens today? The company has delivered a CAGR of 31.3 per cent/ 40.5 per cent/ 155.6 per cent in its revenue/ Ebitda/ PAT during the FY24-FY26 period with a FY26 Ebitda margin of 13.7 per cent, up 70 bps Y-o-Y and 180 bps since FY24. Milky Mist IPO: SIMFS Limited Analysts at SIMFS Ltd have recommended 'Subscribe' to the issue as a long-term investment. The company has 19 per cent market share in packaged paneer and holds leading positions across cheese, curd and yogurt. It is the fastest-growing packaged food company among peers, while commanding premium pricing and the highest milk realisation among listed peers through its exclusive focus on value-added dairy products, resulting in FMCG-like business economics.

Its diversified portfolio of product categories, and a direct milk procurement network of over 74,000 farmers, create a strong competitive moat. Looking ahead, the company's plan includes capacity expansion, deployment of 66,000 additional branded cooling assets and significant headroom for geographic expansion position the company to capitalise on the ₹11.9 trillion addressable market opportunity by FY31. "Given its differentiated business model, integrated operations, strong execution capabilities and multiple long-term growth drivers, we recommend subscribing to the issue as a long-term investment," the brokerage said. Milky Mist IPO GMP Today Meanwhile, Milky Mist shares are commanding a decent premium in the unlisted market. At last check, Milky Mist shares traded at ₹165 in the grey market, reflecting a premium or GMP of ₹25 or 18 per cent over the upper price band.