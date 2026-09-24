Moneyview IPO nearly fully subscribed on day 1, brokerages bullish

Moneyview’s₹1,091.68-crore IPO was nearly fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Thursday, signalling strong early investor demand. The issue has also received largely positive views from brokerages, with analysts assignign a subscribe rating to the IPO.

Brokerage view

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The brokerage assigned a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the stock, noting that long-term investors can consider it, supported by reasonable valuationand strong growth prospects.

It added that the company’s digital platform offer a wide range of financial products. The company also has a strong network of 48 financial partners and a large customer base with over 134 million registered users. The company also has an in-house NBFC subsidiary for direct loan origination.

However, it also noted that the company’s revenue depends heavily on the top ten partners. The company also has a risk of borrower defaults and credit loss expenses. It also noted that the company is subject to strict RBI and IRDAl regulatory frameworks. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 1,108 pts, Nifty at 23,086 in closing auction session SBI Securities The brokerage firm had a ‘subscribe’ rating on the company, noting that the company utilises a wide array of data sources to build a comprehensive understanding of each user. This includes information provided by the user, data collected from the user’s device with explicit consent, and data obtained from 3rd-party sources, which includes transactional SMS and bank statement data, app usage patterns, repayment and auto-debit history, credit bureau data, and inputs from other sources.

The brokerage added that MVL’s digital-only, asset-light model and deep integration with 48 financial partners support scalable growth and efficient customer acquisition. During FY24-FY26, total income, operating profit and PAT grew at a compound annual growth rate of 48.1 per cent, 64.1 per cent and 19.1 per cent, respectively. “MVL’s data-driven underwriting framework has resulted in low loss rates and improving asset quality, while its large user base and diversified partnerships provide cross-selling opportunities. The company is well positioned to benefit from the structural growth in India’s digital lending market,” SBI Securities added. ALSO READ: IFCI, NIACL witness a 2-month roller-coaster ride amid NSE IPO; what next? IPO Details

Moneyview IPO is a book built issue of ₹1,091.68 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares aggregating to ₹750 crores and offer for sale of 10.05 crore shares aggregating to ₹341.68 crores. The bidding for the Moneyview IPO opened on September 24, 2026, and will close on September 28, 2026. The allotment is expected to be finalised on September 29, 2026. The IPO has a price band of ₹32 to ₹34 per share. The lot size for an application is 441 shares, meaning retail investors need to invest a minimum of ₹14,994 for one lot, based on the upper end of the price band.