MV Electrosystems' ₹290cr IPO to open on Jul 30; price band at ₹400-425

MV Electrosystems on Monday fixed a price band of ₹400 to ₹425 per share for its ₹290-crore upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

At the upper end of the price band, the company's market valuation is estimated at ₹1,160 crore post-listing.

The company's maiden public offering, which is entirely a fresh issue of shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component, will open for subscription on July 30 and close on August 3, according to its statement.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will support long-term working capital requirements, fund investment in research, design and development activities for new power electronic equipment, and cover general corporate purposes.